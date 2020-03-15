Acid attack on girl for refusing marriage

DASKA: Three accused attacked a girl with acid in a village of Daska over the refusal of a marriage proposal on Sunday.

The accused entered into a house in Ismail Awan village in Motra police station jurisdiction and thrown acid at the victim girl and fled from the scene, local police said.

Acid attack burnt face and body parts of the victim and she was transferred to a hospital in Lahore in a precarious condition.

The police have registered FIR of the incident and conducting raids for the arrest of the accused, local officials said.

It is pertinent to mention here that an anti-terrorism court in January awarded 34 years sentence to a man who had thrown acid at a woman in Lahore.

The court in its verdict handed Hamayun Maseeh 34 years jail term along with Rs2.2 million fine.

The efforts of rights activists lead to the passage of the Acid and Burn Crime Bill, 2017, in the National Assembly. The law also promises rehabilitation for victims of acid attack.