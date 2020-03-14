Pakistan Railways rolls out plan to tackle virus threat

LAHORE: Pakistan Railways on Saturday has made major decisions in the wake of coronavirus threats in a meeting chaired by Minister of Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed.

Karachi’s railway division has set up a medical help desk which will remain functional around the clock and would be available to all those travelling by trains.

The desk is tasked to create awareness of the deadly pandemic on a major scale throughout the country and manage the affairs of the campaign.

Coronavirus prevention sprays are already being sprayed in all the trains before and after arrival at major stations in the country.

Informative banners have been put up and pamphlets have been printed that are to be handed out to all passengers before boarding their respective trains.

A separate ward has also been designated to specifically deal with possible coronavirus cases at Pakistan Railways Hassan Hospital in Karachi cantonment.