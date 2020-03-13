Sindh minister announces reward for whoever develops coronavirus vaccine

Sindh Information Minister Nasir Hussain Shah on Friday announced a prize for any person or research institution that develops a vaccine for the novel coronavirus.

“It’s my request to all research laboratories and students to help the government in making a vaccine for COVID-19,” said Nasir Hussain Shah in a statement on Friday.

He said the provincial government will provide all-out support to the students working on the invention of coronavirus vaccine. “The provincial govt will afford all expenses in this regard,” he further added.

Another person has tested positive for COVID-19 in Karachi earlier on Friday, the department of health Sindh revealed.

According to details, the infected individual has arrived in Karachi two days prior from Islamabad.

The current tally of those diagnosed with the mysterious and dangerous virus has climbed to 21 in Pakistan while 2 patients have made full recoveries and have been given clean bills of health.

Meanwhile, Inspector General for prisons in Sindh has written a letter to the government detailing his fears for the lives of those in jail in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

The letter directs immediate action for the safety of inmates who are extremely vulnerable to coronavirus.

IG Prisons also requested the Sindh government to release prisoners behind bars that have been put away to serve minor offences.

The letter says that Sindh High Court should be involved in the matter to ensure fast-paced decisions on the cases deemed petty.