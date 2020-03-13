Punjab govt orders all educational institutes to shut down until April 5

–Aitchison College students with flu, fever or cough will not be allowed to sit in Senior Mock exams

–Parents express relief at govt’s decision

–Punjab CM advises public to wash hands regularly, take all precautionary measures

LAHORE: To prevent children and students from getting infected by the coronavirus pandemic, the government of Punjab has ordered all educational institutes, including private ones, throughout the province to remain closed till April 5, Pakistan Today learnt on Friday.

It may be noted here that Convent of Jesus and Mary School, Aitchison College and Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) had already also announced the closure of their institutions till the same dates as notified by the government of Punjab before the provincial government’s formal announcement, keeping in view the concern of the parents for their children.

While different schools issued alerts on their social media pages and websites, the alert on Aitchison College’s website says, “In the event that this extended general quarantine is not approved, we can hold Senior Mock examinations as planned in three large spaces, including the Senior School, Old Building and SKH, to ensure that there is maximum seating space between boys.”

“However, any boy with symptoms of the flu (cough or fever) will not be allowed entry into the Examination Halls. Mock examinations are important but health is more important. As the Mocks are still days away, we may cancel closer to the event depending on further advice that comes to hand. Boys should keep studying,” the alert also mentions.

The website has also given precautions by stating, “There are some basic precautions to note. Boys should not shake hands as is the custom at Aitchison. Boarders with a temperature or cough must not return to school unless cleared. The school doctors will be on call. These are just sensible precautions. Junior School and Prep School day scholars as well as boarding boys, not including Pre C1 who should attend as seniors for classes, should take another week off from school returning Tuesday, March 24. We will reassess the situation before then”.

Similarly, LUMS has extended spring vacations to April 7. Although there were rumours of positive coronavirus cases in the university, Vice Chancellor Arshad Mehmood refuted the reports and clarified that it was a rumour on the LUMS social media page.

On the other hand, an associate professor of LUMS also tweeted that the presence of coronavirus in LUMS was a rumour and should not be taken seriously. She requested social media users to refrain from spreading such news without formal verification.

Expressing his relief on the decision to shut down educational institutions, the father of a school going boy in A-Levels Yasir Rehman said, “We are really concerned about this virus and I think it is good to keep schools closed because health is more important than any exams”.

Tehmina Asad, mother of an O Levels student said, “Schools should be educating students about this disease and precautionary measures. For now, we are happy that school managements have done the right thing by closing as our children are most important to us.”

MEDICAL EMERGENCY IN PROVINCE:

Keeping in view the situation of the pandemic, the government of Punjab has also imposed an emergency in the province.

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said that the Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had reviewed the situation emerging out of an increasing number of positive coronavirus cases in the region and the status of preparedness at health facilities in the province.

The chief minister has said that all possible measures must be adopted to stop the virus from spreading.

Further, he has also requested the masses to wash their hands after regular intervals and adopt all necessary precautionary measures regarding the pandemic.