Commercial aviation industry crisis

The world commercial aviation industry is in a deep crisis, following emergence of virus Covid-19, which has sent shock waves that have impacted every industry. As it is Pakistan’s national airline was suffering from losses for over four decades, mostly because of mismanagement, cronyism, nepotism and financial indiscipline in procurement and fleet induction.

Corona Virus 19 has resulted in lock-down in several countries including the developed countries in Europe, where tourism industry was a major economic factor yielding billions in revenue. It is not just airlines, but hotel industry, shopping centers, theaters, major sports events and numerous other related business activities which are facing the impact.

It was expected of the federal government, which is the major share holder of PIA to select a relatively younger energetic MD or Chairman, well versed in dynamics of commercial aviation industry, conversant with rapid development in aviation technology and latest tools of marketing where IT offers customers convenience of booking etc from their residence or office and not relics of controversial managements of the past. PIA has been reduced from its days of glory under AM Nur Khan to its present dismal state by previous controversial executives and reckless state policies like Open-Sky and CAA, which has become more of dumping ground for retired officers. Rafiq Saigol and Nur Khan made PIA profitable and put in place a subsidiary which owned prestigious hotels like Roosevelt in Manhattan NY and Scribe in Paris, which subsequent corrupt individuals have driven to losses.

PIA requires executives with vision and integrity of Nur Khan and not same “cooks that spoiled the broth”.

Gull Zaman

Peshawar