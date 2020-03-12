OGDCL officials violate PPRA laws to accommodate blue-eyed people

ISLAMABAD: Some officials of the Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) are awarding labour contracts of millions of rupees to their blue-eyed people by violating the rules of Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA).

Sources told this scribe that OGDCL seismic-5 survey party is conducting a survey in Burewala, Punjab, under the supervision of Shaukat Ali. However, the survey party is allegedly involved in corruption as it added a huge amount of money in crop damage bills during the seismic operation and added fake attendance in labour charges.

Sources added that as per law, the seismic survey parties are bound to hire local labour for work but in this case, they not only hired labour from other cities but also gave the labour contract to Shah Deen, a contractor from Balochistan.

In addition to this, sources alleged, Ali kept hired the services of Talat Abbas and Shah Deen for running the day to day affairs. In one case, they said, one local approached Ali for a contract, but he refused to meet him because his frontman was handling the process of awarding contracts.

Sources also said that one official of the survey party also highlighted irregularities on the survey party chief’s behest and registered a complaint against him and others with the high-ups of OGDCL. The complainant, Adnan, alleged that the survey party chief hired labour from Sindh and are minting millions through bogus attendance, they added.

They also said that Ali and others also stole a luxury vehicle (CG-447) and no one currently knows about the vehicle. Moreover, the complainant stated that the survey party chief had abducted him for filing a complaint on the issue, they added.

Sources said that the survey party chief and others were asked to abstain from corruption but instead of reforming their ways they threatened to terminate the official. Sources added that the complainant has requested OGDCL MD to form a committee on the matter and in this regard, he would provide evidence of the said officials’ corruption.

When contacted, Ali told Pakistan Today that Adnan is himself accused of theft and has previously shared the company’s confidential information with outsiders. When asked about awarding contract to outsiders, he said that they awarded contract to one person who belongs to Chichawatni.

OGDCL AGM Abid Taufeel was also contacted for a comment considering that he looks after the affairs of seismic survey companies, but the official said that an inquiry is currently underway and he could not comment on the matter.