Corona fears 

Globally, more than 80,000 people in nearly 50 countries have been infected.Nearly 2,800 have died worldwide.The overall countries have closed their schools, colleges,universities to keep them safe from the most dangerous virus as well as all countries’ economy is going down due to the coronavirus. Painfully,Saudi Arabia is stopping foreign pilgrims from entering the country.

It is well clear if the Hajj pilgrimage begins in July or will be affected and Australia is extending a ban on foreign visitors from mainland in China.

Furthermore, our country Pakistan has also been affected so for two reasons founded in Pakistan, one from Karachi and second in Islamabad actually a huge number of illegal roads exist for traveling to Iran. Many people have been exporting and importing oil from those roads, therefore this reveals in all Pakistan.

Finally, it is a humble request to the Government of Pakistan to take serious actions against the illegal roads of Iran.

Inayat Barkat

Turbat