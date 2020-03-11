Wassan’s pre-arrest bail extended

by INP , (Last Updated about 1 hour ago)

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday extended pre-arrest bail of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Manzoor Wassan till May 14 in assets beyond means case.

Wassan and a National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Sukkur official appeared before the court for the hearing.

In his arguments, the NAB official said Wassan is accused of accumulating assets beyond his known sources of income and owns benami properties.

“We need more time to complete inquiry against him”, he continued. To this, SHC Chief Justice Ahmed Ali Shaikh questioned: “Are you sure that you have substantial proofs against Wassan and will prove charges against him?”

The SHC then adjourned the hearing after granting eight weeks to the NAB to complete inquiry against the PPP stalwart.

The court also extended protective bail of Manzoor Wassan till May 14.

