Tests of suspected coronavirus suspects in Punjab negative so far: minister

-A 24-hour Coronavirus Monitoring Cell is continuously monitoring the situation in the country and in the region

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Wednesday directed intensive screening of travellers at airports to combat the Coronavirus threat in Punjab.

She was chairing the Cabinet Committee meeting at the Chief Minister Secretariat on Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Sardar Usman Buzdar’s directives here on Wednesday.

Energy Minister Muhammad Akhtar Malik, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Momin Agha, Lahore Commissioner Saif Anjum, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Suhail Sukhera, Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Secretary Capt (r) Usman Younis, Information Secretary Raja Jehangir, Finance Special Secretary Tauseef, Local Government Secretary Col (r) Special Secretary Wajahat Hamdani, Chinese Security additional secretary, Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) senior joint director, School Education secretary and other officials attended the meeting.

Momin Agha, Captain (r) Usman Younis and Raja Jehangir Anwar gave the health minister detailed briefings on the number of initiatives and a complete round-up of actions and preparedness measures at different facilities in the province.

Dr Yasmin expressed her satisfaction by acknowledging that all-out measures were being taken for the safety of people from the virus.

“So far, lab tests of all suspected cases have come out negative and we have not received any positive results in Punjab. However, we are completely alert and have made all the necessary preparations,” she said while adding that awareness messages have been displayed at key sites, training for doctors, nurses and paramedical staff in the province are being conducted and a 24-hour Coronavirus Monitoring Cell (CMC) which is continuously monitoring the situation in the country and in the region has also been set up in the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department.

Dr Yasmin concluded the meeting directing for review meetings to be held on a daily basis.