Tauqir Shah transferred after week-long NIH stint

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Wednesday transferred Dr Syed Tauqir Hussain Shah, a grade-21 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service, to the Establishment Division with immediate effect, a week after he was posted as Additional Secretary (Incharge), National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Division.

The NIH, headed by Dr Zafar Mirza, is responsible for national public health.

Shah has also served as the country’s ambassador to the World Trade Organisation (WTO). His appointment had caused controversy due to his alleged involvement in the Model Town killings case, however, the government claimed he was selected after due process, as his name was sent to the prime minister by the Special Selection Board.

The position of the permanent representative of Pakistan at WTO was created in 2002.

The accomplished bureaucrat has also had a stint as the deputy secretary to the chief minister of Punjab.