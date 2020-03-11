Students protest after being barred from sports event in Kasur

KASUR: Students of Government College Pattoki protested against the district sports officer in Kasur on Tuesday for not allowing them to enter the sports complex for the annual sports day despite the notification from the deputy commissioner’s (DC) office in this regard.

On the direction of secretary sports, Deputy Director Colleges (DDC) Sardar Abdul Ghaffar Dogar forwarded a letter to Kasur DC for holding sports gala in Shehbaz Sharif Sports Complex, Kasur from March 5 to March 13.

When the students reached the stadium, the sports officer stopped them from entering the complex.

On seeing the situation, the concerned professors and DDC approached the Kasur DC, who issued a fresh notification for allowing sports activities in the complex without any fee.

Students Muhammad Adnan, Malik Ali Hassan and Muhammad Anas said that the sports officer refused to accept the notification as the DC had not signed it himself. Upon witnessing this scene, hundreds of students protested against the sports officer.

Adnan said that they reached Kasur from Pattoki by travelling more than 80 kilometres but returned disappointed because the said officer was only entertaining students of a private college.

When contacted, the sports officer rejected the allegations and said that he allowed the students upon seeing the notification and the private students he entertained had paid the fee for holding a funfair at the sports complex.