South Punjab province bill to be tabled in NA: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday said that a bill will be tabled in the National Assembly for the creation of the South Punjab province.

Addressing the media after a high-level meeting, Qureshi said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken the decision to move forward with the process of creation of the South Punjab province.

“This [proposal] is in line with PTI’s manifesto,” Qureshi said.

Qureshi said that as a two-third majority in the parliament is required to pass the legislation, time will be required to create consensus [among political parties] for South Punjab province to become a reality. “In the meanwhile, a Secretariat is being created to cater to the problems of the people of South Punjab,” Qureshi said.

