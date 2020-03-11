Shehbaz can stay in London as long as he wants, says Ahsan Iqbal

LAHORE: A day after the reports of a rift in the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) due to the extended stay of party president Shehbaz Sharif in London, PML-N Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal said the party leadership stands behind Shehbaz and has no problem with the latter’s stay in London.

Speaking to journalists after a meeting with Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Iqbal said: “Shehbaz Sharif should return when he is satisfied with the treatment of Nawaz Sharif, we are not demanding anything.”

Saying that there is no pressure over Shehbaz return from the party leaders, the PML-N senior leader said that the party is currently focused on Nawaz’s complete recovery. Iqbal said that in the absence of Shehbaz Sharif, the party leaders are carrying out political activities.

The PML-N chief had left Pakistan with his elder brother Nawaz Sharif after the latter was allowed to go to London for medical treatment in November by the Lahore High Court. Both haven’t returned despite the expiration of bail given to the elder Sharif by the Punjab government.

On Tuesday, the senior PML-N leadership had urged party president and National Assembly Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif to return to the country to lead the upcoming protests against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

The demand of Shehbaz’s return was made by Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha, considered close to heir apparent Maryam Nawaz, during the parliamentary meeting of the party and was endorsed by other leaders.

According to sources, the PML-N members had also considered the appointment of a senior leader, preferably Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, to head the party in parliament in the absence of Shehbaz Sharif, as Khwaja Asif was not “representing the aspirations of the party lawmakers”.

PML-N leader Javed Latif had also criticised the leadership during the meeting and said that the party should take decision after across-the-board consultations. Latif had also predicted that the party will have to face tough criticism as it had “made a mistake which would be realised in times to come”.

The parliamentary meeting held on March 10 was attended by 42 party members out of 83. Chief Whip Murtaza Javed Abbasi was urged to make sure the attendance of all the members compulsory.