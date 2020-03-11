World’s population is growing rapidly, so does the amount of garbage that people produce. Today’s lifestyles require easy disposable products, such as plastic bags, plastic bottles of water, but the overuse of these products has led us to the increasing amount of plastic pollution around the world. Plastic is an incredibly used material, but it is non-biodegradable and composed of major toxic pollutants, it has the potential to cause significant damage to the environment in the form of air, water, and land pollution.

Overuse of plastic has started to impact the natural ecosystem negatively while creating problems for wildlife, marine life and human life. Each year more and more plastic bags go into landfill, or rubbish tips, ending up littering the environment. Once they become litter, plastic bags find their way into our waterways, parks, beaches, and streets. And, if they are burned, they fill the air with toxic fumes. When you go shopping, carry a paper bag, cloth bag or reusable bags. Also, try to avoid bringing more than one plastic bag at home and purchasing items with too much packaging. This way you can help in contributing towards the environment in the form of reducing plastic pollution whose ill effects are irreversible.

Shafaq Ahmed

Islamabad