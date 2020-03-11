Pakistani man dies of coronavirus in Italy

A Pakistani man who had been living in Italy for the past several years has died after testing positive for the coronavirus, the Foreign Office spokesperson confirmed on Wednesday.

The 65-year-old died in the city of Brescia, some 100km from Milan, where the deceased used to live.

FO spokesperson Ayesha Farooqi said Pakistani and Italian authorities are in touch regarding repatriating the body to Pakistan.

Italy has the most confirmed cases and deaths outside of China, where the virus is believed to have originated.

Italy has now reported more than 10,000 total coronavirus cases in the country, where deaths from the virus have surpassed 600. The death toll in Italy from the virus climbed to 631 people Tuesday from 463 the day before, the Italian Civil Protection authorities reported, the AP noted.