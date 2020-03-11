Pakistan and 5th Generation War

Our Country today has evolved a lot. We have become a part of a society that is isolated and living in their own dream worlds also known as fantasy world. Today we can be driven to a war without any reason. A war that is also known today as 5th generation war. A war that doesn’t depend upon how much weapons we have and how much soldiers we have. This war is less feet on the ground. This war as described by David axe who first used the word in Wired Magazine said “A free-for-all of surprise destruction motivated more by frustration than by any coherent plans for the future.” Our country has become a target to this war and are getting affected by it. The frustration among people is increasing and it is causing them to take actions without thinking about consequences of their actions. The only way to stop this war is to raise awareness about it. Economic development should be taken under serious consideration. Humanitarian assistance and human connections play essential roles in this war. If we don’t take these things into consideration now our economy can be affected badly and with the increasing frustration among people it can lead towards consequences that wouldn’t be great for our country’s development.

Iqra Faisal

Lahore