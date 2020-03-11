PAF F-16 crashes in Islamabad during Pakistan Day parade rehearsals

ISLAMABAD: A Pakistan Air Force (PAF) F-16 fighter aircraft crashed near Islamabad on Wednesday morning.

According to security officials, the pilot, Wing Commander Nauman Akram, was martyred in the crash. A PAF spokesperson, the US-built jet was rehearsing for the Pakistan Day flypast, scheduled to be held on Mar 23.

F-16 crashed in islamabad while doing rehearsal for 23 March Parade pic.twitter.com/5mkk6MfSgE — Mohsin Bilal Khan (@MohsinBilalKhan) March 11, 2020

Rescue teams rushed to the site of the crash while a board of inquiry has been ordered by Air Headquarters to determine the cause of the accident, the statement added.

The statement, however, made no mention of the pilots of the aircraft. “We are ascertaining the losses,” a PAF spokesman told Reuters.

Islamabad Mayor Sheikh Anser Aziz said officials from the Pakistan Army and PAF have cordoned off the area and will conduct any further rescue operations.

In 2020 alone, three incidents of aircraft crash have been reported. In January, a PAF FT-7 aircraft had crashed while on a training mission near Mianwali. Both pilots – Squadron Leader Haris bin Khalid and Flying Officer Ibaadur Rehman – aboard the aircraft had lost their lives in the crash.

On Feb 7, a PAF Mirage aircraft, which was also on a routine operational training mission, had crashed near the Lahore-Multan Motorway. Pilots in both cases had ejected safely.

Later in February, a PAF trainer aircraft crashed on Feb 12 during a routine training mission near Takht Bhai in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Mardan district. It was the third PAF training aircraft to have crashed while on a routine training mission in less than two months.

More details to follow