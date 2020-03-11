﻿ PAF aircraft crashes near Islamabad - Pakistan Today

PAF aircraft crashes near Islamabad

by Staff Report , (Last Updated 32 mins ago)

ISLAMABAD: A Pakistan Air Force (PAF) aircraft has crashed near Islamabad.

Speculative news circulating on social media suggest it was an F-16. Rescue sources say the aircraft crashed in the Chaand Taara area near the capital while rehearsing for the March 23 flypast.

Security forces have surrounded the area and 1122 ambulances have reached the site.

More details to follow



