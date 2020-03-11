PAF aircraft crashes near Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: A Pakistan Air Force (PAF) aircraft has crashed near Islamabad.

Speculative news circulating on social media suggest it was an F-16. Rescue sources say the aircraft crashed in the Chaand Taara area near the capital while rehearsing for the March 23 flypast.

F-16 crashed in islamabad while doing rehearsal for 23 March Parade pic.twitter.com/5mkk6MfSgE — Mohsin Bilal Khan (@MohsinBilalKhan) March 11, 2020

Security forces have surrounded the area and 1122 ambulances have reached the site.

More details to follow