Formula for educating the Nation

Sir, I am writing to you to express my deep concerns on this very ignored issue. Most of the times certain core social issues, such as the need for the education of women, are ignored. Problem begins from the point that most among us don’t even know what education actually means and the reasons for its importance. Education means the development and growth of one’s own self. It is a very vital tool that is used in the contemporary world to succeed. It is important because it helps us tackle challenges which daily confront us. We are actually okay with education in general, but when it comes to women’s education, we have a different attitude towards the same thing. Society has a large population of women and we cannot have such a large population illiterate. It will be our huge loss. All girls and women whether they are rich, poor, young, old, married, unmarried, widow or belong to any other social status possess the basic right of education. Education is not a privilege but a fundamental right.

Syed Basit Raza

Karachi