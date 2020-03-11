Coronavirus update

First case of coronavirus (COVID-19) has emerged in the Balochistan capital on Tuesday, pushing the countrywide tally to 19. So far 19 Pakistanis have been tested positive for COVID-19 with 15 of them belonging to Sindh, three to Gilgit-Baltistan and one to Balochistan. According to a report the 12-year-old patient had arrived in Quetta along with his parents from Iran via Taftan border. One thing is very much common in all these 19 cases that every victim travelled to Pakistan from other countries means till the traveling agencies, transports, markets and huge gatherings like Pakistan Super League matches are opened so there is a great chance of the virus to spread in entire country. The governments of Sindh and Balochistan wisely have decided to close the educational institutions will be wise step to stop the virus from spreading but unfortunately it is not the wise decision rather a huge lose in the filed of education. I request the concerned authorities to take same serious steps to control the virus from spreading rather than closing educational institutions only.

Muhammad Bakhtiyar

Kech Turbat