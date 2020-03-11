Coronavirus tally at 20 after Skardu reports another case

–GB govt spokesperson says 130-bed isolation ward set up in Skardu hospital

ISLAMABAD: The total number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan touched 20 on Wednesday after Gilgit-Baltistan reported another case of the deadly virus.

According to reports, 14-year-old boy, a resident of Skardu, was held at an isolation centre where he was tested positive for COVID-19.

Earlier in the day, a three-member team of the National Institute of Health (NIH) reached Skardu, where they met the Gilgit-Baltistan secretary to discuss preventive measures to combat the coronavirus. The GB spokesman said that the NIH experts will train local health officials.

It may be noted that this was the second case reported in the region. The first confirmed case in GB was of a 45-year-old woman, who had arrived from Iran a few days to Gilgit before she was diagnosed.

Moreover, the GB government spokesman said that the government has set up 130-bed isolation wards in the wake of the second case. Firaq said seven rooms have also been reserved to treat coronavirus patients at the Skardu Hospital. He added that samples have been taken from eight suspected patients and sent to Islamabad for confirmation.

Meanwhile, at least 4,000 people are being quarantined at the Taftan border. The pilgrims, returning from Iran, are being housed in the premises of Pakistan House. According to Taftan border administration officials, 184 Pakistani pilgrims, including women and children reached Pakistan House from Iran on Wednesday.

On Monday and Tuesday, at least 12 cases of the virus were reported in Sindh and Balochistan. In Balochistan’s maiden case, the virus was found in an eight-year-old child, whose parents had returned from Iran via Taftan, said the head of the Fatima Jinnah Hospital in Quetta on Tuesday.

One of the coronavirus patients has already been discharged after a full recovery, whereas another patient is also on the way to recovery, as per the reports.

As cases continue to spike, PM’s aide on health Dr Zafar Mirza said the federal government was looking closely at the changing situation and new cases are being provided with the best medical care. “No need to worry… the situation is completely under control. The federal and provincial governments are jointly making all-out efforts to protect the masses from coronavirus on war footing,” he tweeted late Tuesday night.

Dr Mirza admitted that the coronavirus cases in Pakistan had doubled in the last 24 hours. “This is not surprising. Disease has spread in 106 countries. All 19 cases have brought this from abroad. All are stable. There is no evidence of local spread as yet. If we act responsibly we can avoid spread,” he wrote.

He also advised the public to observe hygiene by washing hands properly, avoid touching face and keeping distance with sick people. “The government is working hard to contain the spread, but we all need to take our part in this fight,” he added.