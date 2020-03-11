Communication vital to strengthen ties with Pakistan, says Wells

Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Alice Wells said on Wednesday that communication was vital to strengthen the United States relationship with the Pakistani people.

The US diplomat passed the remarks in a tweet shared on her behalf by the State Department’s Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs. The US diplomat was welcoming the ‘excellent news’ of the US Consulate in Karachi’s relaunch of their new website in Sindhi.

“Communication is vital to strengthening our relationship with the people of Pakistan and this effort will bring us closer together,” the US diplomat had said.

The US Consulate took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce that it has relaunched its website in Sindhi.

“Relaunching our Sindhi website is another way in which we are honouring the rich culture and traditions of Pakistan and Sindh,” said the US Public Affairs Officer Jason Green in a video message attached to the tweet.

The US official added that we should celebrate the diversity of cultures and languages that make Pakistan beautiful and strong.

Green added that all the information on the consulate’s website is now available in Sindhi, “one of the oldest languages in the world”.

Before the relaunch, the website could only be seen in Urdu and English.