Balochistan, KP report two more polio cases

ISLAMABAD: At least two polio cases were reported in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday, taking the total number of such cases across the country to 36.

According to the National Institute of Health website, 27 cases are wild poliovirus cases whereas nine cases are vaccine-derived poliovirus.

Balochistan’s health department confirmed that a two-year-old had been diagnosed with the poliovirus. The emergence of the case has taken the provincial toll of cases to five. According to the health officials, the child was diagnosed with the virus after the parents refused to administer the anti-polio drops during one of the campaigns held across the country.

On the other hand, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s health department reported that a girl was diagnosed with the poliovirus in the province’s Tank district. The emergence of the new case takes the total tally of polio cases in the province to 13.

The case was reported as the province has been carrying out a five-day polio drive in the province. The health department is hoping to vaccinate 3.4 million children in the ongoing drive.