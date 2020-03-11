Anti-polio campaign in Sukkur to start from Mar 16

SUKKUR: Sukkur Deputy Commissioner Rana Adil Taswar on Wednesday said that a five-day-long anti-polio campaign will commence from Mar 16 to ensure that every child below five years of age is vaccinated.

While presiding over a meeting here on Wednesday to review the arrangements of the campaign, he said that district administration would take all possible steps for immunization of children against polio disease. He urged parents to extend full cooperation to the anti-polio teams so that the drive could be made successful.

In this regard, all the arrangements have been finalized by the district administration and polio teams would go door-to-door to administer polio drops to children under five years of age.

He further said strict monitoring of the campaign should be conducted and work of all the mobile teams should be checked properly