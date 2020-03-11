10 injured as bus overturns in Sadiqabad

ISLAMABAD: At least 10 persons including women and children were critically wounded after a speeding passenger bus overturned near Sadiqabad in Southern Punjab on Wednesday morning.

As per details, rescue sources said a speedy passenger bus overturned, injuring10 people. Rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted injured people to the hospital.

According to reports, a probe has been begun after police took the vehicle in their custody.

The accident occurred when the driver lost control of the speeding bus, police added.