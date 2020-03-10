Window of opportunity for Imran Khan

Relief for common man and uplift of business activity

Speaking at Ghallanai in Mohmand district on Monday, PM Imran Khan pointed out that neither the common man nor the national industry can sustain more pressure from the IMF. His government therefore was determined not to raise the electricity and gas tariffs. The fall in oil prices by almost a third, following Saudi Arabia’s move to start a price war with Russia, offers Imran Khan an opportunity to fulfil his promise and more. One hopes that the opportunity is not lost.

Pakistan will save around $4-5 billion in oil and gas imports alone. This would benefit the country which badly needs to reduce its current account deficit. The fall in petroleum prices would also help decelerate the currently high level of inflation and prepare a strong case for a cut in the benchmark interest rate by as much as one percentage point to 12.25 percent. The deceleration in inflation will reduce the sufferings of the common man while the expected reduction in the benchmark rate will provide relief to the business community, provided the bulk of the bank loans are not acquired by the government. Negotiations with the IMF are already underway on how to reduce circular debt without increasing energy tariffs. The Government can use part of the fuel price adjustment in settling circular debt, thus retrieving its promise. The government has now an opportunity to resolve energy inefficiencies and high generation cost. The breathing space provided by a lower petroleum price could also be used to renegotiate some of the Fund’s grossly unrealistic targets.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has received suggestions from various ministries on how to capitalize on this low price environment. The problem with the government is the presence of so many lobbies in the Cabinet which continue to sway Mr Khan’s opinion, leading his critics to maintain that he is capricious. On Monday, he removed the third Board of Investment chairman in less than a year and a half. The PM needs to formulate a balanced policy that provides a major relief to the common man while it also promotes economic activity. What one hopes is that he will then stick to it.