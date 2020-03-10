US- Afghan peace deal

There were smiles all around in Afghanistan because two bitter foes were shaking hands in the hope that a two decades long war was coming to an end. It started after 9/11 in and has affected the whole region and Pakistan has suffered more than any other country. Pakistan became “a state of refuge” for Afghans. It has done everything it could to host and help the refugees. Pakistan has also played a central and important role in bring the Taliban to the negotiating table.

The US also spent 1 trillion dollars in the conflict and lost 2,400 soldiers. Moreover, after destroying Afghanistan and killing thousands of Afghans, America get a safe passage by striking a deal. But who will pay for what the peaceful people of Afghanistan lost during the war? And who is the real winner of this war? T Taliban with plenty of deaths or America after wasting over 1 trillion dollars and losing 2,400 soldiers?

Sameer umrani

Karachi