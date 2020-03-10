Over the years our country has produced gems like Munir Hussain and Hassan Jaleel in the field of Urdu Commentry. Munir Hussain was the pioneer of Urdu Cricket Commentary in subcontinent while Hassan Jalil is considered as a trendsetter in Urdu Commentry. But on the other hand in PSL season 5 the standard of Urdu Cricket Commentary is not up to the mark. Ramiz Raja who has established himself as an English commentator is unable to impress with his Urdu Commentary though he has tried his level best to do so. Here I would suggest PCB and other higher authorities to try commentators like Tariq Saeed and Mirza Iqbal Baig for Urdu Commentary as it will definitely double the charm of PSL 5

Kamran Khamiso Khawaja

Sujawal