Two more coronavirus cases emerge in Pakistan, toll at 18

–PM’s aide Firdous claims govt closely monitoring situation, things under control –Engro closes Karachi offices after employee tests positive for coronavirus KARACHI: The total number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan has touched 18 after two more cases were detected in Hyderabad and Karachi, the Sindh Health Department said on Tuesday. One of the patients is from Hyderabad who arrived from Syria via Doha while the other is detected from Karachi who arrived from Iran via Dubai, the officials said. “The health department is in the process of tracking down all the contacts for further testing,” the statement added.

So far 18 Pakistanis have been tested positive for COVID-19, the mysterious viral pneumonia-like disease caused by the novel coronavirus. 15 of them belong to Sindh while one has already fully recovered and discharged from the hospital in Karachi last week.

Meanwhile, the Karachi offices of Engro Corporation will remain closed for the next three days “as a precautionary measure” after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, said a statement issued by the company after an employee found positive with coronavirus.

“Engro employees will be expected to work from home during these three days. Upon return to work on Monday, March 16, employees at the Harbour Front Building will be screened for symptoms,” said the statement.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has directed all government and private hospitals to share details of patients with symptoms of pneumonia so that their further medical investigations could be conducted to ensure that they have not contracted the mysterious disease.

On Monday, nine more cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Karachi, taking the total number of cases across the country to 16. Out of the nine patients, five arrived in the country from Syria via Doha, whereas the other four returned from London via Dubai last week.

In a tweet, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza said, “I can confirm 9 new cases of #COVID19 in Karachi. All these cases are contacts of an already confirmed case. Further contacts are being traced and tested. This makes a total of 16 cases in Pakistan.”

More than 100,000 people have been infected and over 3,200 have died worldwide from the virus, which has now reached over 90 countries and territories. Almost 300 million students worldwide faced weeks at home, with Italy the latest country to shut schools over the deadly new coronavirus, as the IMF urged an all-out, global offensive against the epidemic.

‘PRECAUTION BETTER THAN CURE’:

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan on Tuesday stated that screening is something that can help prevent an outbreak of coronavirus, adding that prevention is better than cure.

Speaking at a press conference in Islamabad, the PM’s aide said: “The prime minister is constantly monitoring the situation. The disease has also spread in other, more developed countries […] but the situation [in Pakistan] is so far under control.”

“However, […] there is a need for us to be more vigilant,” she said, adding that this was not an issue for one particular province, government or political party. “Whenever there is an emergency of this sort, it is a test for the entire nation,” she said.