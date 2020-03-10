SSP Mufakhir Adeel surrenders in Shahbaz Tatla murder case

The prime suspect in the Shahbaz Ahmad Tatla murder case, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mufakhir Adeel, surrendered to Lahore police authorities on Sunday night.

According to local media sources, the fugitive SSP is currently under investigation at the Chung police training centre. Both the key accused, including him and Asad Bhatti, will now face an investigation.

It may be noted here that Shahbaz Tatla’s body was reportedly dumped into acid to remove the traces of the murder.

The Punjab police SSP was reported missing on February 12. He disappeared exactly a week after the kidnapping of his close friend, former assistant advocate general Shahbaz Ahmad Tatla, who went missing from the jurisdiction of Naseerabad police station and is still untraceable.

He had left his home on his official vehicle on Tuesday evening after telling his wife that he was going somewhere. Later, when his wife found a cell phone to be constantly powered off, she informed the police that her husband had gone missing.

Police investigators had claimed to have found evidence from a combined residence of both SSP Adeel and Tatla in Lahore’s Faisal Town.

Reportedly, a team recovered a drum from inside the house.