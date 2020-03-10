Skardu accident

The horrifying incident that happened in Skardu where a coaster fell onto a river, resulting in the death of 21 passengers is a very tragic incident. Unfortunately, this is a regular occurrence and families lose their loved ones every year. Army helicopters rescued the survivors and lifted the dead bodies, from the river. How long will it take our respectable government will take to notice of such serious incidents and make boundaries on those dangerous spots so people can travel safely? For some reason this is not a priority of the provincial or federal governments.

Shahzaib Shaikh

Skardu