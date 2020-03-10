Sialkot-Lahore travel time cut down to 41 min from March 30

SIALKOT: The 91.47-km long Sialkot-Lahore Motorway will be opened for commuters on March 30.

According to an official, the project would be completed at a cost of Rs44 billion. The new road would reduce the travel time between Sialkot and Lahore to just 41 minutes. He said that the motorway would have four-lanes, nine interchanges, eight flyovers, 20 bridges and 18 underpasses.

He said that three industrial zones and two universities would also be established along with the road. He said that it would be linked with M2 and N5 through Lahore link road near Kala Shah Kaku.

He said that the route would run parallel to GT Road, passing east of Kamoke, Gujranwala, Daska, Sambrial and will end at Sialkot.