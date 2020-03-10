Punjab govt rejects Nawaz’s request for continued suspension of sentence

–Govt letter asks PML-N supreme leader to return to Pakistan and surrender to authorities

The Punjab government has rejected former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s request for continued suspension of his sentence and asked the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supreme leader to surrender to authorities, according to media reports.

Nawaz, who was sentenced to seven-year jail term in Al-Azizia graft case in December 2018, was released on bail on Oct 29, 2019 on medical grounds in view of an alarming fall in his blood platelet count. The government later in November also allowed him to fly to London for medical treatment.

According to a report, the Punjab government in a letter said the provincial cabinet after thoroughly discussing the issue has decided to turn down Nawaz’s December 23, 2019, request for continued suspension of his sentence.

On December 23, Nawaz – through his counsel Khawaja Haris – had sent a request to suspend his sentence along with a Dr David Lawrence’s letter and an echocardiography report. The government had, however, found the reports inadequate and directed Nawaz to submit a medical report again.

In response to the letter from the Punjab government, PML-N leader Attaullah Tarar on January 17 submitted a medical report, but a special medical board formed by the Punjab government had expressed dissatisfaction over the report and asked for more reports.

The required reports included reports of the hematologists of Guys and St Thomas Hospital and London Bridge Hospital; reports of the cardiologist of Royal Brompton and Herefield Hospital; platelet count and bio-chemical reports and report of whole body PET scan – all on the hospitals official letterheads.

On February 12, the Punjab government formed a high-level committee to investigate the case of Nawaz Sharif. The committee which included Punjab law minister, minister of health, additional chief secretary law, advocate general Punjab and prosecutor general.

The three-page letter stated that the committee deliberated for three consecutive days – from Feb 19 to Feb 21 – on the question of giving further extension in bail of the former premier.

“[At the committee meeting,] the applicant was represented by PML-N leader Attaullah Tarar and [Nawaz’s personal physician] Dr Adnan Khan (through) Skype on 21 Feb.

“Both the representatives were heard in detail. However, they did not reproduce the required reports and reiterated to rely on previous letter of a doctor, cardiac PET scan and echocardiography.”

It said the provincial cabinet during it meeting observed that there was nothing on record that Nawaz went through a substantive medical treatment and admitted to a hospital even for a day. He was also reportedly seen on media enjoying good health and leisure time with family and friends in London.

“The provincial cabinet having considered entire circumstances of the case, opinion of the special medical board, relevant record and applicable law, decided that the circumstances of the case do not merit concession of continued suspension of sentence and hence turned down the application,” it said.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) suspended Nawaz’s sentence in Al-Azizia reference and granted him bail for eight weeks till December 24, 2019. The court’s decision said Nawaz after December 24 might approach the Punjab government for extension of bail. Nawaz may once again approach the IHC.