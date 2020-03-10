Punjab CM assured of PPP, PML-N members’ unconditional support

Members of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) on Tuesday assured Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Sardar Usman Buzdar of their continued unconditional support for the provincial government.

The statement was made during a meeting of members of provincial assembly (MPAs) from the two parties with the chief minister which was called to discuss the current political situation and other important issues.

The members agreed to work as a team for the service of the common man while expressing complete confidence in Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan’s leadership and the Punjab CM.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Bazdar also assured the MPAs of working with them for their common aim of uplifting the masses. He maintained that the country’s previous rulers had left no stones unturned in destroying the country, adding that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) had come into power in turbulent times.