PML-N in disarray as Sharifs stay away

–PML-N leaders unhappy with Khawaja Asif, wants Abbasi to lead them in absence of Shehbaz

–Senator demands equal representation of provincial leadership in decision-making process

–PML-N leaders say party should stick to stance of Nawaz Sharif, cash in on poor PTI performance

ISLAMABAD: The senior leadership of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Tuesday urged party president and National Assembly Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif to return to the country and lead the upcoming protests against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

The PML-N chief had left Pakistan with his elder brother Nawaz Sharif after the latter was allowed to go to London for medical treatment in November by the Lahore High Court. Both haven’t returned despite the expiration of bail given to the elder Sharif by the Punjab government.

The demand of Shehbaz’s return was made by Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha, considered close to heir apparent Maryam Nawaz, during the parliamentary meeting of the party and was endorsed by other leaders.

According to sources, the PML-N members also considered the appointment of a senior leader, preferably Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, to head the party in parliament in the absence of Shehbaz Sharif, as Khwaja Asif was not “representing the aspirations of the party lawmakers”.

A proposal will be sent to London for a final decision, where party president Shehbaz Sharif will decide this after a consultation with supreme leader Nawaz Sharif.

Sources said the party leaders also questioned the role of Khawaja Asif as the parliamentary leader and the party’s decision to support the extension given to the army chief, Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Asif shrugged off the criticism, saying he also used to make passionate speeches when he was “young”. About the extension to the army chief, he said the party leadership took the decision of supporting the extension bill.

Moreover, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi expressed displeasure over the decisions taken at the Business Advisory Committee, which said that the government and opposition lawmakers would be given equal opportunity at the floor of the House.

As per the parliamentary tradition, opposition members are given the opportunity to speak on any issue, whereas a minister’s job is to wind up the debate.

Abbasi questioned the decision to support the new tradition as per which the National Assembly speaker gives the floor to a treasury member as soon as a lawmaker from opposition benches stops talking. He said this tradition has often led to pandemonium in the House instead of a constructive debate.

During the meeting, Senator Pir Sabir Shah complained that the party had “suffered damage by putting behind the stance [Vote ko Izzat Do] of supremo Nawaz Sharif”. He said that PML-N should have “taken advantage of PTI’s poor performance”, adding that the party’s performance in the parliament had disappointed the people. He went on to warn that if the party did not stick to Nawaz’s stance, it would lose the support of the masses.

He also demanded better representations of all provinces in the party and criticised the way decision-making lied in the hands of the leaders belonging to Punjab. “Party should give representation to leaders from provinces other than Punjab in its decision-making process “even if it is only symbolic,” he added.

PML-N leader Javed Latif also spoke during the meeting and said that the party leadership should consult more members before making decisions. He insisted that the party should take practical steps as “targets cannot be achieved by talking”. He urged the party leadership to “move forward and prepare the party for protest”.

Latif also predicted that the party will have to face tough criticism as it had “made a mistake which would be realised in times to come”. He did not specify the “mistake” he was referring to.

The parliamentary meeting was attended by 42 party members out of 83. Chief Whip Murtaza Javed Abbasi was urged to make sure the attendance of all the members compulsory. The party lawmakers who do not attend the parliamentary party meeting will have to report regularly and give concrete reasons for non-attendance, it was decided.

Later on, in a press release, the PML-N criticised the government policies, saying that the alarming loss at the Pakistan Stock Exchange in one day was a first in history and “sounded an alarm for economic disaster”.

The party also condemned the attack on Dr Adnan Khan, Nawaz’s personal physician, and hoped that London police will provide justice. The party agreed that Nawas should stay in London until he gets better.