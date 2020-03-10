Pakistan confirms nine more coronavirus cases

–Coronavirus toll reaches 16 after confirmation of new cases

KARACHI: Nine more cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Karachi, taking the total number of cases across the country to 16.

Out of the nine patients, five arrived in the country from Syria via Doha, whereas the other four returned from London via Dubai last week.

In a tweet, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza said, “I can confirm 9 new cases of #COVID19 in Karachi. All these cases are contacts of an already confirmed case. Further contacts are being traced and tested. This makes a total of 16 cases in Pakistan.”

Meanwhile, the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed all government and private hospitals to share details of patients with symptoms of pneumonia so that their further medical investigations could be conducted to ensure that they have not contracted the mysterious disease.