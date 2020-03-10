‘No imminent plans’ for flight operations to Pakistan, says US embassy

ISLAMABAD: The United States Embassy here on Tuesday said there were “no imminent plans” for starting direct flights between Pakistan and the US.

According to a press release, officials from the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) — the US government agency that oversees airport and air carrier security — will visit Islamabad airport, view Pakistan’s aviation security infrastructure, and meet with their Pakistani civil aviation counterparts this week.

However, the statement goes on to add “there are no imminent plans for direct flights between Pakistan and the United States.”

According to the press release, TSA officials were in Pakistan as part of the US Mission to Pakistan’s ongoing efforts to strengthen economic ties and air connectivity between the United States and Pakistan.

TSA Attaché Daniel McQuaid was quoted in the press release as saying: “Secure international air travel is essential to facilitate trade and connections and fostering stronger bonds between the United States and Pakistan.

“We look forward to continuing our relationship with the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority as we explore additional areas of cooperation and the possibility of capacity development.”

Reports in local media had earlier suggested that the TSA team’s visit was linked to the commencement of direct flights between the US and Pakistan.

Last month, on January 22, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) spokesperson Abdul Hafeez had said Pakistan was expecting to resume direct flights to the US in May this year “subject to a final clearance by the US Transportation Security Administration.”