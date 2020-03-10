Nawaz’s physician Dr Adnan suffers injuries in London attack

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s personal physician Dr Adnan Khan was allegedly attacked by two masked men in London late on Monday.

According to reports, Dr Adnan was out on his daily walk when he was assaulted. He sustained injuries on his head, face and chest after the two men attacked him from behind, punched him and hit him with a metal bar. Khan was taken to a hospital.

Dr Adnan accompanied Nawaz when he left for London for his treatment in November and has remained with the former premier since then.

He is the chief executive of Sharif Medical City — a medical and educational organisation in Lahore, executive director of Sharif Medical and Research Centre, a fellow of the World Health Organisation and a former member of the National Steering Committee of the Prime Minister’s National Health Programme.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) chief and Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday condemned the attack on Dr Adnan Khan.

He said that the nature of the attack showed it was a “planned and organised incident” and he claimed that the attack was carried out to cause “obstruction in Nawaz Sharif’s treatment”.

Shehbaz added that a complaint was registered with the London police and expressed the hope that they would bring to light the people responsible [for the attack] after investigation. However, police has not yet made a comment on the nature of the attack.

PML-N leaders Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Ahsan Iqbal have also condemned the attack.