Karachi gets 12,000 coronavirus diagnosis kits from China

KARACHI: China sent at least 12,000 diagnosis kits to Karachi on Tuesday as the city witnessed a sudden increase in coronavirus cases.

The testing kits were a part of the special relief package that also included pesticides to control the spread of locusts in the country.

As per China’s authorities, the country would continue its relief efforts to curb the spread of both coronavirus and locust infestation, going on since the end of last year, in Pakistan.

A part from the diagnosis kits, the cargo includes 14 pesticide sprays and 50,000 litres of melathane, sources said.

They further claimed that as per safety measures the cargo plane that arrived with the aid was made to land and stop at a safe distance and was senitised all around before being approached.