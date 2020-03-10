India’s communal citizenship law

How India hoodwinks the international community

By: Amjed Jaaved

Many countries including Iran, Indonesia. Turkey and Malaysia are rueful at enactment of India’s controversial communal citizenship act. Several international business and political figures like Bernie Sanders, front runner for the USA’s Democratic presidential nomination, and Roger Waters, co-founder of rock band Pink Floyd, actor John Cusack, and comedian John Oliver also have criticised the law. Forty-six Muslims protesting against the law were shot dead by Hindu goons. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Bannerjee called it “state-sponsored genocide”. Earlier, 26 people had been killed in countrywide protests.

The Indian Express of 31 January commented in its editorial “Minorities in India are coming to believe that there is a campaign to make them second-class citizens. For the present, let it be said, that if the price of proving their nationalism and patriotism is blood, then the minorities of India have overpaid”.

India’s foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, however, insisted on March 1st, “Let me clearly state here what our leadership has repeatedly confirmed at the highest level to the Government of Bangladesh: this is a process that is entirely internal to India. Therefore, there will be no implications for the Government and people of Bangladesh. You have our assurance on that count.” He said so while addressing a seminar organised by the Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies (BIISS) in Dhaka.

The Indo-Bangladesh border is porous. How much ordinary Bengali soldiers hate India is well reflected by a small incident. A flag meeting at Indian request was held in October to resolve the transmigration issue. Suddenly, during the meeting a Bangladeshi border guard pulled out his AK-47 rifle and shot dead a Border Security Force jawan, while injuring another

His assertion is strongly contradicted by, for instance, the Assam government which announced to “provide NRC Rejection Slip to over 1.9 million people from March 20. The Rejection Slip will mention the reasons for excluding a person’s name from the final NRC. Those rejected are mostly Bengali immigrants.

India dubs over 1.9 million Bengali refugees or settlers in Assam after 1951 ‘infiltrators’. The citizenship register establishes genealogical family trees going back until 1951. The forbears of some Assamese Muslims go back 500-700 years. But they have no document to prove their nationality. India is all set to drive ‘infiltrators’ out. Most of the settlers were sheltered during 1971 war as precious raw material for Mukti Bahini (freedom fighters). While disenfranchising Bangladeshis, India would grant ‘citizenship to persecuted Hindus, Jains, Sikhs, Parsis, Christians and Buddhists from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who came to India’. The citizenship criterion violates provisions of Article 14 of the Indian constitution. The article guarantees ‘equality before the law and prohibits discrimination on grounds of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth’.

The anti-Bengali sentiment in Assam is fast engulfing other Indian states. For instance Meghalaya, ‘the abode of clouds’, also is on the boil. The Tribune commented on 3 March, “The Citizenship Amendment Act bogey continues to spread hate and fear in this scenic state. Looking at the larger picture, the Centre’s tough stand on the CAA is proving to be counterproductive, be it in the Northeast or the rest of the country”.

Just three months after the final draft of the National Register of Citizens for Assam was released, India’s Supreme Court has tagged a petition seeking a similar process for Tripura. The bench headed by the previous Chief Justice of India, Mr Justice Ranjan Gogoi, passed this order on a petition a group of activists from Tripura. They sought a process to identify illegal migrants and deport them from the State. They pleaded that the influx amounted to “external aggression” and had turned the tribal people into a minority in their own native land.

Much of the migration into Tripura had occurred before the creation of Bangladesh. The petition takes recourse to the 1993 tripartite accord signed by the Government of India with the All Tripura Tribal Force that asked for the repatriation of all Bangladeshi nationals who had come to Tripura after 25 March 1971 and were not in possession of valid documents authorising their presence in the State. In fact, the petitioners sought relief even further than the terms of the accord. They demanded that the cut-off date for the recognition of migrants should be July 1949, based on Article 6 of the Indian Constitution. These demands must be contextualised in the light of the developments in Tripura over the last four decades. As early as 1979, after years of struggle, the tribal people of the State had gained special autonomy provisions, like the institution of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council and the recognition of their spoken language, among other assurances.

The NRC process in Assam has overwhelming support across most political parties. There is no consensus as to how the deportation process should proceed. Such a bureaucratic exercise has deep humanitarian implications. It would create new fault lines, especially in a State like Tripura where there is no such unanimity of views on the NRC process. It will play havoc with reconciliation between Bengali-speaking and tribal people.

To please Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bangladeshi Prime Minister Hasina Wajed presented him a portrait of Pakistani troops’ surrender in 1971, when he visited. Several Bangladeshis were hanged for harbouring pro-Pakistan sentiments. Yet, India’s insincerity to Bangladesh now stands unmasked. What a journey from ‘Joi bangla’ (Long live Bangladesh) to ‘bongla kheda’ (drive out Bengalis)!