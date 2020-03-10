IHC to hear Vawda’s disqualification case on March 18

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday fixed hearing of the petition seeking disqualification of Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda for March 18.

The court has also sought a reply from cabinet division, law secretary and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The petition for Vawda’s disqualification was filed by Mian Mohammad Faisal’s counsel Jehangir Jadoon. It argued that the federal minister had submitted a false affidavit while filing his nomination papers to the Election Commission of Pakistan.

Advocate Jadoon earlier prayed upon the bench, which was led by Justice Aamer Farooq, that the minister was a dual national when he submitted his nomination papers.

According to the Supreme Court’s decision, Vawda was supposed to surrender his US nationality before filing the nomination papers, Jadoon argued.

“He is the federal minister for water resources and is overseeing major projects. He should be stopped from working,” he added.

The court had earlier asked Vawda to submit a reply by February 24; however, the hearing was adjourned due to unavailability of the bench.

Meanwhile, ECP also heard miscellaneous petitions, seeking Vawda’s disqualification, filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

ECP adjourned the hearing till 24 March asking Vawda to submit a comprehensive reply.