Be a hero not a villain

Many non-Muslims showed heroism in the recent riots

Religion is, most of the time, not by choice. Tom is a Christian because his parents were Christians and Akbar is a Muslim because his parents were Muslims. The Same is the case with Ram and Gupta; who are Hindus because they were born in a Hindu family. People do change their religion but such cases are very rare. However, extremism in religious thoughts is all the time a very personal trait. We have ample examples of people belonging to Christianity but taking care of helpless Muslims, and vice versa. Though increasing economic pressure and everyday growing social problems have made life more complicated and more complex than before, but at the same time these factors, to some extent, are diverting the attention of religious extremists to the issues directly linked with their existence and survival. A change is in process; the change of minds and hearts. The days are not very far away when the world around us would come to realize that humanity is the strongest bond and the most trustworthy basis of sincere relationship. Recently New Delhi presented a very sublime example of this humanity-based relationship.

For the past many days, the capital city of Delhi has been burning in the fire of communal clashes. These clashes started with an ordinary quarrel between pro- and anti-CAA groups but the law-enforcement agencies could not, or did not try. to make the matter settle down. The clashes soon turned into riots reulting in the death of more than 50; and more than 200 seriously injured. But during that entire massacre there were many who simply endangered their lives in trying to save the Muslims in trouble; and these rescuers included Hindus, Sikhs and even Christians. Premkant Baghel was also one of those who bravely fought for his Muslim neighbours. According to the media reports, he saved the lives of six Muslims when an unruly mob threw petrol bombs and set Muslim homes on fire. In his rescue-efforts, 70 percent of his own body received serious burns. He is still in hospital battling for his life. Certainly Premkant is an exemplary character and his name would always be remembered whenever there is talk of religious harmony, tolerance and sacrifice. Someone has very beautifully commented on the ‘humanity-loving’ behaviour of Premkant Baghel, “ When you face a raging fire, you have the choice to sit and stare at it, add more fuel to it or jump in it to save lives. Your choice defines what your religion has taught you.” The same caring attitude was shown by the Sikh community in Delhi during the riots against the Muslim community. Media reports say that almost all gurdwaras in Delhi opened their doors to Muslim families who were forced to move out from their homes. This is the real passion we need for making this world a paradise on earth. This world doesn’t need hatred and enmity based on religious differences. Anyone who is promoting religion-based hatred and disgust is in fact a terrorist. Such rascals must be discouraged, rather chained in the larger interest of the world peace and prosperity. Our world needs people like Premkant Baghel, not Narendra Modi. Moreover it is not only Premkant Baghel who put his life in danger for saving his Muslim neighbours; there are countless other examples in Indian society.

India is a country doing trade and business very successfully with various countries all over the world. It has so many big names and brands like Ambanis, Tatas, Birlas, and Mittals; the extremism and narrow-mindedness of the BJP might bring a catastrophic disaster to these business organizations. Disaster in the field of trade and business means destruction of the whole social fibre. Mr. Modi must review the direction in which he is moving if he wants to keep India strong and integrated. The Indian nation is expecting from him the role of a hero, but he seems opting for the role of a villain

Recently The Guardian published an article by Samanth Subramanian, ‘How Hindu supremacists are tearing India apart.’ The writer says, “For seven decades, India has been held together by its constitution, which promises equality to all. But Narendra Modi’s BJP is remaking the nation into one where some people count as more Indian than others.” He further says, “The Akhil Bharatiya Vidya Parishad (ABVP) is the youth wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Founded 94 years ago by men who were besotted with Mussolini’s fascists, the RSS is the holding company of Hindu supremacism: of Hindutva, as it’s called. Given its role and its size, it is difficult to find an analogue for the RSS anywhere in the world.” Certainly the ideas expressed by Samanth Subramanian would not be welcomed by the BJP extremists but this type of positive and mild approach towards life, in fact, keeps societies alive.

