Govt grants additional powers to committee probing sugar, flour shortage

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet on Tuesday approved the request for granting powers of an inquiry commission to the committee formed to probe the recent wheat flour and sugar shortage in the country.

“The committee, which is due to present its report on the shortage of two commodities before the cabinet next week, has been given powers of inquiry commission under the Commission of Inquiry Act 2017, ” Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan told the media after the federal cabinet’s weekly session.

She said that the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) director general, who was the convener of the committee, sought some time from the cabinet for submission of the report while updating it about the recent developments.

Dr Firdous said that most of the cabinet members stressed on making the report on the shortage of wheat flour and sugar public at the earliest. The report would be submitted before the cabinet soon, she added.

She said that the status of the inquiry commission would give legal cover to the committee to visit the relevant departments during the inquiry process and forensic audit of their accounts.

The FIA DG told the cabinet that the forensic audit of accounts was imperative to exposing elements behind the sugar crisis, she said.

“The cabinet also decided to include the anti-corruption DG and senior representatives of the Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), Intelligence Bureau (IB) and the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) in the commission. The inquiry commission would also be authorised to form special committees for certain matters,” she added.

She further said that Prime Minister Imran Khan directed the committee to step up its efforts to conclude the fact-finding process so that the culprits could be taken to the task.

The special assistant said that the committee, which was probing the reasons behind the sugar shortage, had also been given the mandate to evaluate the role of the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) during the situation.

“The committee will also investigate why the commission which ought to expose, punish and eliminate the cartels and mafias, has been playing the role of a silent spectator,” she added.

Dr Firdous further said that the cabinet also approved the resignation of Board of Investment (BoI) Chairperson Zubair Gilani’s resignation hours after reports suggested that he had stepped down due to personal reasons.