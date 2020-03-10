COVID 19: HBL PSL 2020 matches to be held as per schedule in Karachi

Sindh Information Minister Nasir Hussain Shah on Tuesday shut down rumours claiming that the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 matches due to be held in the city may not take place owing to concerns regarding the spread of the coronavirus in Pakistan.

“All matches due to be held at the National Stadium would take place as per the schedule,” said Shah during a press conference at the stadium.

His remarks came in the backdrop of reports that the provincial health department will forward recommendations to Chief Minister (CM) Murad Ali Shah for a ban to be placed on public gatherings.

“The virus is not as deadly as being portrayed […] it is not as if someone who contracts cannot recover fully,” the information minister said.

Asked if spectators should be careful while coming to the matches, he said they can come without any fear. “We will provide sanitisers and there are arrangements for screening as well,” he said.