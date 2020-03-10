Coronavirus in Balochistan

When two cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Pakistan, the Balochistan government announced holidays in the educational institutions of the entire province, till March 15 and, simultaneously, cancelled the HSSC Annual Examinations as a precaution to protect children from the coronavirus.

Nevertheless, all the Markets, Shopping Malls, Picnic Points and Cricket Grounds in the province are open. Isn’t this an open contradiction? How can young people be saved from the coronavirus by closing educational institutions and opening the Markets, Shopping Malls, Picnic Points and Cricket Grounds?

Meanwhile, the situation is perfectly fine and fortunately, no cases have been reported in Balochistan till now; then why haven’t the matriculation exams started yet? To conclude, I request the Balochistan government and the Education Minister to announce the new schedule for the HSSC Annual Examination and revoke the holidays.

Dilshad Baluch Sajidi,

Kandahar Awaran, Baluchistan