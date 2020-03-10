CMCH’s isolation ward lacks proper facilities

LARKANA: The six-bed isolation ward established in Chandka Medical College Hospital (CMCH) Larkana for quarantining coronavirus patients lacks proper medical and testing facilities despite clear directions by the Sindh Health Minister that no negligence could be tolerated in this regard.

According to sources, nine suspected pilgrims came to the ward yesterday on their return from Iran but they complained that there were neither proper screening facilities nor security arrangements outside the ward. The suspected persons were examined by a doctor working in the pulmonary department and were then allowed to go home.

According to these sources, five samples were sent to a private laboratory out of which three were detected negative while a report of two other cases is expected in a day or two. The staff posted in the ward have neither yet been provided required kits for their safety which they have to wear while on duty nor masks have been supplied to them. The people which included men and women were asked to sit on the beds and they kept on waiting for test results.

They were residents of village Chandio Khan Pitafi of Ratodero tehsil. These people were even not given required masks. Another person who also had returned from Iran four days ago and reached the ward from his village Mitho Dero was also sent back to home without testing, sources further claimed. Even WHO recommended hand sensitizers have not yet been installed for the patients and staff to keep themselves safe. Red, yellow and green dust bins have also not yet been supplied to any CMCH Ward which are must as per WHO guidelines for infection control.

The Isolation Ward has been established in CMCH Casualty which always remains jam packed with patients and their attendants. The suspected coronavirus cases have to cross all the emergency patients that are available in the casualty of the hospital putting all of them at risk of infection and at the end of the building, Isolation Ward has been established for which experts have opined that the ward should be at one corner without any attachment of any other ward to prevent the viral disease from further spreading and infecting others.

According to Sindh Health Department, two new Corona-virus cases have been detected on Tuesday in Sindh, The first case is from Hyderabad and the patient arrived from Syria via Doha. The second case is from Karachi and the patient arrived from Iran via Dubai. The department is in the process of tracking all the contacts down for further testing. This has brought the total number of Corona-virus cases to 15 in Sindh out of which one has been cured and discharged, claimed the message sent to this Scribe on Tuesday evening by provincial Health Minister’s Media Coordinator.

Dr Ershad Hussain Kazmi, CMCH Medical Superintendent, told this scribe that Isolation Ward will be shifted from existing place to CMCH Teaching Block on Wednesday as per requirement of isolation. He claimed that N95 masks are also available along with required kits for the staff. He said one patient had been brought today who had been quarantined adding ‘he is under observation’.