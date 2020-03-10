Challenges like global warming threaten environment: president

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi Tuesday said that since the challenges like global warming and atomic war pose a serious threat to the world environment, the world leaders should make decisions on the principles of peace and justice and by keeping their interests aside.

He expressed these views while addressing the launching ceremony of the Institute of Risk Management Pakistan and Risk Management Conference here.

The president said that as governance had a vital role in the success of any organization, Pakistan had achieved successes on various fronts.

Effective measures had been taken by the present government to check corruption and strengthen the system of accountability, he added.

Highlighting the importance of artificial intelligence, the president said that risk in any sector could be preempted through the use of artificial intelligence, adding, the artificial intelligence having big role in the insurance sector, the banking was also benefiting from this modern technology.

He said that natural calamities like earthquake cause huge destruction and losses, adding, the construction of buildings without proper planning also posed serious risks and dangers.

The president said that though it was not possible to preempt decline in oil prices in the international market, yet the diseases like Coronavirus and Sars had already been predicted.

The conference was also addressed by Managing Director Mari Petroleum (Pvt) Limited Lt. Gen. (R) Ashfaq Nadeem Ahmad and Head of the Institute of Risk Management, Pakistan Sohab Mushtaq.

Earlier, the president inaugurated the Institute of Risk Management, Pakistan.