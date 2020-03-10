Bilawal see no difference in naya Pakistan and dictatorship

LAHORE: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Tuesday criticised the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) policies and likened the naya Pakistan to a dictatorship.

Addressing the lawyer’s community on the invitation of Peoples Lawyers Forum at the Lahore High Court, he said the present regime gave nothing to people, but starvation. Bilawal emphasised that the ‘concerned quarters’ give a right of appeal to the aggrieved party against the decision handed in suo muto proceedings.

Talking about the services of the legal fraternity, he said that the bar council always had been raising voice against dictatorship. He admired the lawyer’s profession and the sacrifices laid down by them adding, “Quaid -e-Azam was also a lawyer who gave us Pakistan”.

Expressing gloom over the judicial killing of party founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, he said that “it is regrettable that a man who gave Pakistan its Constitution was made subject to the judicial killing”.

PPP’s prominent leaders Qamar Zaman Kaira, Manzoor Ahmed, Nafisa Shah, Aziz ur Rehman Chan, Hassan Murtaza and others were present at the occasion.