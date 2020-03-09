Recently, we have seen an increase in these underage riders. Underage bikers, which not only poses danger to other people on the road but the kids themselves too.

Many riders below eighteen are seen riding bikes on the streets without any safety measures. Mostly, kids are encouraged by their parents to learn to ride, to do some nearby work easily through this ride. This leads them to ride them on the streets in busy traffic. These children then get engage in prone to road-rage, over-excitement & speeding, and incapable of making split-second decisions, violating traffic rules which cause dangerous accidents.

Police should be strict action against these underage riders. Nevertheless, parents should be more careful to don’t let their children come on the road until they aren’t legalized by the government.

Jarri Abbas

Karachi