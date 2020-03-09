TikTok timebomb

TikTok is a popular app that delivers interesting and unique special effects to create wonderful short. It has become an annoyance in the society. It has slowly become the requirement of every teen. They have got increasingly dependent on it. The addiction of the application among youth has created a lot of tensions among their parents. Constant use of this application has become a pain more than enjoyment for people. This application is seen to be a time-waster. People unnecessarily spend a lot of time in creating music videos. The time they put in creating these videos when invested in learning any new skill or knowledge can prove to be a lot more advantageous to them in the future.this app comes with risky consequences. Thus, in our opinion, TikTok has created more harm than a positive impact on people. Teenagers are so much involved in this app and dying because of this app like a person who made a TikTok video on the roof of the building, when he took a step backwards Suddenly, he fell from the roof of the building and died. This problem is not finished at this stage. Not only one case is happening like this a lot of cases are happening, so, we want that TikTok should be banned as soon as possible because people are so much engaged and destroy their career. We hope you will do better for us.

Areeba Shahid

Karachi